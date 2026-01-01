Metal

88 playlist(s)

Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
Power Metal

Power Metal

1.3K views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

29K views

Today’s rock hits

Today’s rock hits

3.5K views

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

688 views

advanced metal

advanced metal

793 views

black metal

black metal

17K views

rock legendary

rock legendary

780 views

Rock is not dead yet in 2024

Rock is not dead yet in 2024

26K views

heavy

heavy

41K views

Metal

Metal

248 views

Schweres Metal

Schweres Metal

1K views

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

659 views

Para dormir

Para dormir

404 views

Hair metal

Hair metal

11K views

Entreno

Entreno

636 views

Metal: Death Metal

Metal: Death Metal

7.7K views

metal mix - In Japanese mix

metal mix - In Japanese mix

595 views

Rock

Rock

344 views

Deathcore

Deathcore

380 views

morning mix

morning mix

1.2K views

Power and gothic

Power and gothic

26K views

Industrial Metal

Industrial Metal

43K views

True Trash

True Trash

15K views

Metal rock

Metal rock

5.8K views

metal ultra mix

metal ultra mix

1.1K views

30 greatest black metal bands

30 greatest black metal bands

239K views

Winter 2026

Winter 2026

581 views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.8K views

Rocky Horror

Rocky Horror

648 views

80's & 90's music

80's & 90's music

2.9K views

Renya Trusty playlist

Renya Trusty playlist

426 views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

30K views

Modern Metal Playlist

Modern Metal Playlist

1.4K views

try not to headbang picky picks

try not to headbang picky picks

3.4K views

Huge Metal Mix

Huge Metal Mix

8K views

Rock

Rock

970 views

Morning Ground

Morning Ground

742 views

Death

Death

48K views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

26K views

Zombie Farm

Zombie Farm

543 views

Noise Industrial

Noise Industrial

21K views

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

170 views

Blackest metal

Blackest metal

12K views

more metal

more metal

3.8K views

Sad and calm!

Sad and calm!

6.2K views

Death Melódico

Death Melódico

33K views

Rock2000

Rock2000

34K views

Glam baby

Glam baby

66K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

544 views

Mellow

Mellow

478 views